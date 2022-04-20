Namibia: DBN Sets Up Young Doctor At Rundu

THE Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) through its young professionals financing facilities has funded private medical operations at Rundu.THE Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) through its young professionals financing facilities has funded private medical operations at Rundu.

This funding has allowed young professional Dr Vincent Kambinda to open a health facility - bringing medical services closer to people and thereby relieving pressure on public sector medical facilities.

Kambinda's health facility has utilised the DBN's finance for equipment, supplies and working capital.

DBN spokesperson Jerome Mutumba says although Rundu and its surrounding areas form the second-largest Namibian population centre, with a populace estimated to be in excess of 90 000, healthcare services at the town consist of only 16 general practitioners, one state hospital, and one private hospital.

"The relatively few service providers and doctors place residents of Rundu at a disadvantage in terms of the World Health Organisation's recommended norm of one doctor per 1 000 people," Mutumba says.

He says the addition of just one doctor significantly alleviates pressure on the pool of medical skills available in the region.

The shortage of local skills could lead to circumstances in which patients forego medical treatment, which has wider costs in terms of lost productivity and social burdens.

Kambinda yesterday said he is grateful for what the DBN has done for his centre.

"I am grateful that they funded our equipment and running costs at Med-Rundu health centre. After building our facility we needed equipment, and they came through.

"The DBN should be applauded for supporting young professionals as they are the key to employment creation, and the DBN should do more in that regard," he said.

"I encourage young professionals with proper business plans in various fields to approach the DBN for financing, and the DBN should assist them to realise their dreams," he said.

Kambinda said the bank has a long history of financing medical facilities and professionals, which includes finance for Ongwediva Medipark, two providers of radiological and diagnostic services, one of which was assisted under the bank's innovation fund, as well as several pharmacies.

"The facility is proving fit for purpose. The role of young professionals is to provide business and social services that foster a sound socio-economic and enterprise environment," he said.

In addition to this, young professionals are nurtured financially by the bank with the expectation they would form part of the future pool of entrepreneurs.

Mutuma indicated that their earnings are also the basis for future investments in the economy.

In regard to the financing amounts, "the early career-stage professionals and artisans generally require lower amounts to establish their enterprises. This has the effect that the amount of debt finance used becomes more affordable, and in turn, the enterprises become more sustainable," he said.

"The bank empowers youths venturing into entrepreneurship. On the other side, the bank and the nation receive exceptional development impact for every dollar invested," Mutumba said.

