Mozambique: President Determined to Expand District Courts

20 April 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

President Filipe Nyusi on 18 April reaffirmed that under the Presidential Initiative "One District, One Decent Building for the Court", launched in May 2021, 31 district courts will be delivered across the country during this year.

President Nyusi reiterated this commitment in the district of Mocuba, in the central province of Zambezia, where he inaugurated a new court building, budgeted at over 130 million meticais (US$2 million).

The President pointed out that "under the initiative, we have planned to build 61 court facilities by 2023. We confirm that six are already operational and 31 others will be delivered by the end of the year, amounting to 37 courts in all, which is 61 per cent of the planned goal".

The new courtrooms, President Nyusi noted, are not intended to penalise the common citizen, but to ensure the economic development of Mocuba, which is prone to a wide range of conflicts such as land disputes, exploitation of natural resources, and trade or labour conflicts.

President Nyusi said that the country's development requires swift and accurate paperwork, which entails removing red tape. But the barriers to this, he added, include the obsolescence of existing legislation which is largely inadequate for the real needs of the country's formal and informal economy, as most of the laws were drafted in line with a market reality different from the current one.

Furthermore, the administration of justice remains sluggish despite the reforms over the last few years, initiated by the Supreme Court. Legal reforms, President Nyusi said, must turn Mozambique into a country with a modern legal framework aligned with the foremost tools of international law, which must be available in every sector.

He also recommended the new courts take into account the possibility of the establishment of a judicial mediation service, which might contribute to mitigating the challenges the administration of justice has been facing to improve the business milieu across the country.

"Mediation may alleviate the challenges caused by formal procedures, costs and other constraints hindering a timely access to justice," President Nyusi stressed, urging magistrates and law officers to give their best to ensure access to justice for the majority of common citizens.

