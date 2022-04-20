Zimbabwe: Two Stabbed Over Scotch Cart Toll Fee

20 April 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Freedom Mupanedemo

Police are hunting for three unknown men who mounted an illegal toll gate on a strip road near Sidhakeni Business Centre in Zhombe before they started collecting toll fees from motorists and those with scotch carts.

The three then vanished from the scene after they stabbed two of their "potential clients" for refusing to pay a $10 toll fee for their ox-drawn scotch cart.

Midlands Provincial police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, who confirmed the incident which occurred last Sunday, said the two victims were now nursing injuries at Kadoma District Hospital.

"Circumstances are that Aleck Mahembe(21) and James Wengesai(23) of Chief Samambwa Zhombe were driving an ox-drawn cart when they were stopped by three unknown men who demanded a passage fee of $10.

"The two refused to pay the $10 and the three men turned violent and one of them drew a knife which he used to stab the two all over their bodies," said Insp Mahoko.

He said the police later attended to the scene and the two were rushed to Kadoma District Hospital.

