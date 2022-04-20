Mozambique: President Calls for Investment in Mocuba

20 April 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

During the ceremony, President Nyusi invited Mozambican and foreign businesses to exploit the multiple advantages of investing in Mocuba district, in the central province of Zambezia. President Nyusi declared that there is strong potential for investment in the textile industry, the construction of a dry port, the processing of minerals, agribusiness, logistics, and services.

The President pointed out that industrialisation could drive the country's wider development. "Mocuba covers a range of potential for the social and economic development of Mozambique, notably agriculture as the galvanising factor and main source of income for the rural population", said the President. "It's an area that offers opportunities for investment in the manufacturing industry, logistics, and services, notably the possibility of installing a dry port, while we await construction of the port of Macuse (on the Zambezia coast) which is capable of driving the development of this region".

He added that, because of its enormous potential, Mocuba was declared a special economic zone and an industrial free zone in 2014, with a range of customs and tax incentives to attract more investment.

President Nyusi urged businesspeople to take advantage of the special status granted to Mocuba to generate jobs and income for young people.

