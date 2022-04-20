Zimbabwe: Minister Mliswa Visits Kariba Accident Victims

20 April 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka this afternoon visited some of the Kariba accident victims transferred to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

Some victims have since been transferred to Harare owing to the extent of their injuries.

Among the victims that she interacted with included Zimpapers' Nyaminyami FM reporter, Admore Mbonda who suffered a fractured leg.

Another victim, Jane Mukadira (29) of Nyamunga 2 who has multiple fractures on her arms said she was lucky to be alive.

The Minister warned some officials at the provincial hospital against sluggish working behaviour.

Four people lost their lives on the spot while one died at Kariba Hospital when a ZETDC truck had brake failure before it rolled three times along the Makuti-Kariba road.

