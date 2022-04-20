Mozambique: Totalenergies to Build Dondo Solar Power Plant

The Mozambican government has selected the French multinational oil and gas giant TotalEnergies to develop a solar power plant in Dondo district in the central province of Sofala.

The power station in Dondo, about 30 kilometres from the port city of Beira, is one of several initiatives developed by the Mozambican government to generate 200 megawatts from renewable energy sources by 2024.

A press release issued on 6 April by Mozambique's Energy Regulating Authority (AREN) states that five potential investors were pre-qualified, one of which subsequently dropped out. Thus, only four of the bidders upheld their interest. Of these, only two delivered viable technical proposals.

After a thorough assessment by the multi-sector jury, TotalEnergies was regarded as the bidder with the best technical and financial proposal and granted the right to implement the project.

The Government is committed to developing renewable energy projects and integrating them into the national power grid. Other solar power stations will be developed in Manje, in the central province of Tete, Lichinga in the northern Niassa province and a wind turbine cluster in the southern province of Inhambane.