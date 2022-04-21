Nigeria: 2023 - APC Fixes Presidential Forms for N100 Million, Adopts Indirect Primaries

The APC NEC also adopted indirect primaries for the election of its candidates in the 2023 general elections.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed the cost of its presidential expression of interest and nomination forms at N100 million.

The spokesperson of the party, Felix Morka, disclosed this at the end of the emergency meeting of the NEC on Wednesday at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

He said the expression of interest form is N30 million while the nomination form will cost N70 million.

So far, about 10 aspirants have declared interest to be the flag bearer of the party for the 2023 general elections.

Those who have declared interest include ex-Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige.

Others are Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, his counterpart in Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and others.

For the governorship ticket, APC NEC approved N50 million for both nomination and expression of interest forms, while Senate and House of Representatives aspirants are to pay N20 million and N10 million respectively.

Aspirants for state legislative seats are to pay N2 million for both forms.

Meanwhile, the NEC approved a per cent discount for candidates less than 40 years and free tickets for women and persons living with disabilities.

Mr Morka said the sales of the forms shall commence on April 23.

The cost of presidential forms of the APC for the 2023 elections is miles apart from the nomination forms of the main opposition party, PDP, whose expression of interest and nomination forms are fixed at N5 million and N35 million, respectively.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2014 criticised the N27.5 million levy for the forms, describing it as exorbitant.

In the new Electoral Act, the amount fixed as the limit for a presidential campaign is N5 billion. It was initially N1 billion before the recent amendment to the Act.

In addition, several macroeconomic indices like exchange rate and inflation have become worse under the Buhari-led administration.

Dates and mode of primaries

Also, NEC fixed the presidential primary election to hold from May 30 to June 1 while the governorship primaries will hold on May 18, State House of Assembly, May 20; House of Representatives, May 22; and Senate, May 24.

Another resolution adopted by APC NEC is the mode of primaries for the election of candidates for the 2023 general elections.

Mr Morka said NEC adopted indirect primaries, which means that delegates will decide the flag bearers of the party-state congresses and national convention.

Other resolutions

NEC also approved the sale of nomination and expression of interest and nomination forms from April 23 to May 6 while the congress to elect states and national delegates has been scheduled to hold from May 7 to 9.

It also fixed the deadline for submission of forms for May 10.

Furthermore, aspirants are to be screened as follows; May 12 for State Houses of Assembly and governors, May 13 for the House of Representatives and Senatorial aspirants and May 14 for presidential aspirants.

Presidential aspirants have May 14 for publication of claims and objections while May 23 was fixed for appeals.

In the case of governorship and states legislative seats, May 13 and 14 were fixed for the publication of objections and appeals, respectively. Aspirants for federal legislative seats will have May 14 for publication of objections and May 17 for appeals.

NEC also transferred its decision making power to the Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) for 90 days.