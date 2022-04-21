Nigeria: Death Toll From Taraba Explosion Rises to Six - Police

Similar blast occurred at a Catholic school in January in Gassol Local Government Area neighbouring Ardo Kola, where the latest incident happened.

The death toll from Tuesday's attack on a bar at Iware Community in Ardo Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State has risen to six, the police said.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that at least three people were killed in the attack on the community which is about 22 kilometres from Jalingo the state capital.

The police spokesperson, Usman Abdullahi, told reporters Wednesday morning that the death toll from the attack has risen to six.

Over a dozen injured people are still receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo as of Wednesday afternoon, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

A similar blast occurred at a Catholic school in January in Gassol Local Government Area neighbouring Ardo Kola, where the latest incident happened.

Taraba in the North-east region is witnessing an upsurge in criminality with kidnap-for-ransom in the state capital, Jalingo, and attacks by gunmen known as bandits are becoming rampant.

Last week, gunmen attacked Maisamari town killing its traditional ruler just days after some bandits raided several villages in Gassol and Karim Lamido's local government areas in the Northeast region.

Unlike the neighbouring Adamawa, Taraba has been insulated from Boko Haram attacks.