Nigeria: Russia-Ukraine War - 13 Nigerians Detained in Poland Released

Another six Nigerians are still held in centres, an official says while giving reasons for the situation.

Thirteen Nigerians who were detained in Poland after they fled the war in Ukraine have been released, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) said on Wednesday.

According to NiDCOM, the Nigerians were held in various camps in Poland.

In a statement shared on its Twitter handle, NiDCOM said the 13 were among the 19 Nigerians detained in the European country. They were released following the intervention of the Nigerian Ambassador to Poland, Christian Ugwu, the agency said.

The agency quoted Mr Ugwu as saying, "unfortunately, the remaining five, all applied for international protection (asylum) in Poland including Igwe Ikechukwu Christian, who had been interviewed by some foreign media."

The last person claimed to be a Cameroonian because the mother is from Cameroon, the official was quoted as saying.

"They can not be released until the Government of Poland takes a decision on their application or they decide to withdraw the application," he added.

According to the statement, Mr Ugwu assured Nigerians that the mission will continue to do its best to ensure that the interests of Nigerians are well taken care of.

Nigerians seeking refuge in Poland had been briefed on the likely consequences of remaining as undocumented immigrants in the country, NiDCOM wrote.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the ministry of foreign affairs, in March, received about five batches of Nigerians fleeing the war in Ukraine.

However, some of the Nigerians chose to remain behind and were held in detention centres in Poland.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairperson of NIDCOM, commended the successful intervention of the Nigerian mission in Poland. She encouraged Nigerians to obey the laws of the countries where they reside.