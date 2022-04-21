Nigeria: Troops Kill 25 Terrorists, Rescue 6 Captives in Lake Chad

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Nigeria and Niger Republics have neutralised over 25 terrorists and rescued six kidnapped victims during clearance operations into insurgents enclaves in the North-East.

A statement by the Chief of Military Public Information, MNJTF N'Djemena, Colonel Muhammad Dole, on Wednesday, said one soldier sadly paid the supreme price in the operation.

He said the troops at Forward Operations Base Arege in close coordination with the Air Task Force (ATF) identified terrorist targets, which they engaged using multiple sorties in the vicinity of Tumbun Fulani and Tumbun Rago, "where about twenty terrorists were neutralised."

He explained that the ground forces then advanced and reached Tunbun Fulani but could not access Tunbun Rago due to marshy terrain.

The statement said the terrorists on sighting the advancing troops fled and abandoned their check oint, "pulled off their uniforms and left their rifles and other equipment behind."

He said the Tunbun Rago was later found deserted with Boko Haram corpses and a shallow grave containing Boko haram corpses discovered, as the criminals withdrew in disarray.

In a related development, the troops of MNJTF Nigerien Sector 4 while on patrol in the general area of Ngagam - Kabalewa and N'guigmi, engaged a group of fleeing terrorists, neutralised five BHT/ISWAP insurgents, destroyed two Gun trucks and large stock of arms and ammunitions were recovered.

"Sadly, one soldier paid supreme sacrifice and few others were wounded in action, currently receiving treatment at a military hospital," he said.

Furthermore, he said troops of MNJTF Sector 1 (Cameroon) encountered terrorists in the vicinity of Toumbuma, Kerenua, and Chikingudu where they neutralizsd two Boko Haram criminals and maintained dominance in the area.

"At the end of the earlier battle engagement around Tunbun Fulani and Tunbun Rago, six traumatised female BHTs hostages managed to escape and were found by own troops who then assisted them and brought them to own troop's location," he added.

He said rescued hostages were professionally handled and given medical care in the bush.

"The rescued women have been moved to Maiduguri for further processing and handover to the civil authorities before they rejoin their families," he added.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the escapees who hailed from Adamawa, Borno, Gombe and Yobe states were kidnapped at different places and times by the BHTs/ISWAP ranging from October 2020 to April 2021.

He listed the escapees as: Grace Daniel, aged 38 years, kidnapped at Mainok along Maiduguri Road on December 18, 2020; Susan Lazarus, aged 28 years, kidnapped at Kupre Hong LGA, Adamawa State on April 9, 2021; Jumai Inuwa, aged 42 years, kidnapped along Damaturu - Maiduguri highway on October 19, 2020; Maria Adamu, aged 27 years, kidnapped at Gulak, Adamawa State on December 6, 2020.

Others are: Martha Malu, aged 25 years, kidnapped at Damboa road on December 1, 2020, and Malakalya Dambade, aged 37 years, kidnapped at Mainok along Maiduguri highway on February 25 2021.