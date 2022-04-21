Kenya Women's Handball Team Sets Sights On Deaflympics Medal

Nairobi — National women's handball Deaf team coach Peter Mwanthi believes stage fright will not deter their spirited campaign when the 24th Summer Deaflympics get underway in Caxias do Sol, Brazil May 1.

The team will be making its debut at global level and will be banking on Mwanthi's vast international experience in their medal campaign.

"None of these girls have ever played an international match but the good thing is that being a Coach, I have first-hand experience with overseas teams. What I am trying to do now is to instill the much-needed ability to play at international level," said Mwanthi after leading the team to morning session at Nyayo Stadium.

The fabled Games will be held in the Southern town of Caxias Do Sul from May 1 to 15 featuring only five teams with women's handball starting May 2.

Kenya will launch its campaign against Turkey on May 2, then play Denmark two days later before facing hosts Brazil May 6 then wrap up against Argentina May 8.

The teams will be play a round robin tournament with the top team taking home the coveted gold medal.

"By imparting valuable experience to the players, I am confident they will be able to compete well. Who knows? We may be the dark horses of this Games," he went on.

The men's and women's athletics, basketball and handball together with women footballers and golfers (men) have been in residential camp at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi from April 1.

Meanwhile, Mwanthi is impressed with the progress of her girls so far, singling out ball handling techniques as one of areas they have made huge progress ahead of the Games.

"The girls are responding well to training. We started with build-up fitness and it's a good feeling thus far. Their ball handling knowledge is good. I never expected them to pick up that fast. When you have good ball handling, then dealing with other technical facets like movements becomes easy," Mwanthi underscored.

Captain Timinah Barasa, on her part, noted their confidence has improved thanks to Mwanthi's training.

"I have the confidence that we will do a good job and bring a medal home. We have learnt some good techniques that we believe will come in handy. For now, we keep our fingers crossed," she said.