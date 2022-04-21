Ethiopia: Education - First Innovation and Tech Talent Institute in Burayu to Start Accepting Students As of Next Year

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia's first ever Innovation and Technology Talent Development Institute, which is located in Burayu, in Oromia Regional State Special Zone Surrounding Finfinne, and is under construction, will start accepting students as of the next academic year, according to Ministry Innovation and Technology.

This was stated when members of the House of Peoples' Representatives (HoPR) Human Resource Development and Technology and Public Expenditure Management and Control Standing Committees visited the construction site of the Institute and were briefed about the progress made so far.

Belete Molla (PhD), Minister of Innovation and Technology, explained that the Institute is where talented students from different parts of the country will be admitted to study with the aim to accelerate Ethiopia's progress in science and technology. The Ministry will continue to expand the experience gained from the project in other regions, he said.

When completed, the Institute is expected to receive talented students in areas of technology, science and mathematics and provide courses, among others, in STEAM science, artificial intelligence including robotics; it is also expected to provide course in entrepreneurship & business such as mechanics and electronics, as well as technical & vocational education & training, including, metalwork and automotive.

Christian Tadele, Chairperson of the HoPR Public Expenditure Management and Control Standing Committee, said that the Institution will make a significant contribution to realize the dreams of the youth and turn their innovations into actions.

Dr. Keyredin Tezera, Deputy Chairperson of the HoPR Human Resources and Development Standing Committee, on his part said that the Institute should work in collaboration with universities, primary and secondary schools in the country. Ethiopia has no shortage of creative students but institutes where such talents could be accommodates, the Deputy chairperson said, adding that the institute should start working to solve this imbalance.

The Innovation and Technology Talent Development Institute will enroll 500 students in the next academic year. When completed it will have the capacity to enroll 1000 students. The building complex will have classrooms, laboratories, libraries, dormitories, and lecture halls, as well as apartments for the teaching staff.