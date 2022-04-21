Kenya: It Is Proving Impossible to Work With Kalonzo Within Azimio-One Kenya Coalition Party - Kibwana

Nairobi — Muungano party leader Kivutha Kibwana now says it has become impossible to work with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka in the Azimio coalition.

The Makueni Governor who was among the first Ukambani leaders to rally behind the Azimio presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga said the Wiper leader wants him excluded in the Azimio decision making table.

"It is proving impossible to work with @skmusyoka in Azimio in Ukambani. After he joined us, he has wanted especially me out of all Azimio structures. I have no choice but to be at peace with this sad reality. History will ultimately judge all of us. May IT be kind@RailaOdinga," stated Kibwana.

The entry of Kalonzo to the Azimio team didn't settle well with the three Ukambani Governors, and demanded that he joins the outfit without any demands.

Recently Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua accused him of selfishness and blackmail, for advocating the exclusion of other Azimio constituent parties.

Mutua faulted Kalonzo for objecting the expansion of Azimio by pushing for a three legged stool of three parties namely ODM, Jubilee and Wiper, while disregarding other outfits.