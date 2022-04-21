Kenya: Nominated Candidates Who Do Not Meet the Standards Will Be Disqualified - IEBC

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it will lock out candidates who fail the leadership and integrity test despite being given nomination papers by their respective parties.

The Commission's Chairperson Wafula Chebukati issued the statement on Wednesday noting that the Commission will "reject the candidature of any person who is ineligible to contest for an elective seat election under the Constitution, the Elections Act, 2011 or any other written law".

The electoral body's announcement follows the move by some political parties who have since cleared some candidates to contest in the August polls notwithstanding their questionable character.

Former Youth and Gender Principal Secretary Lilian Omollo who is facing corruption charges relating to the multi-million National Youth Service (NYS) scandal was on Tuesday handed a direct nomination ticket by the Jubilee party to contest for the Embu Senatorial seat.

A number of former and current Governors have been charged for various offenses and some have since been cleared to contest for various elective seats in August.

The notable charges that the Governors have faced include corruption.

Those who have been charged and are seeking elective posts in the August polls include former Governors Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and are keen on retaining their seats.

A section of Kenyans and civil society organizations have in recent days challenged the Commission that it must exercise its legal mandate to ensure all aspirants comply with chapter six of the new constitution.

Political parties in the country have been holding their party primaries which are scheduled to come to a close on Friday.

Once concluded, the political parties are expected to sumbit the names of persons nominated to contest in the polls on or before April 28, 2022.