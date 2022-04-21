Kenya: Team Kenya Deaflympics Ceremonial Attire to Showcase Kenya's Heritage to the World

Nairobi — The ceremonial outfit of Team Kenya athletes ahead of the 24th Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil from May 1 to 15 is tailor-made to showcase Kenya's rich heritage.

The resplendent attire that was locally made by women from the Ushanga Kenya Initiative is blended with traditional beads and jewellery representing various Kenyan culture.

"The Initiative has had an immense contribution towards the empowerment of women from pastoralist and marginalised communities by training them on value addition and improved techniques in beadwork," Sports Cabinet Secretary Amb. (Dr.) Amina Mohamed said, during the flag-off ceremony at State House.

Draped in a dapper white shirt branded with the Kenyan flag completed with beaded cuffs and an azure blue trouser as the ladies donned red dresses matched with beaded statement neck pieces, showcased it to President Uhuru Kenyatta with smiles written all over their faces as they looked forward to conquering the world.

The Head of State was equally amazed by the elegance look of the athletes and here's what he had to say about the outfits;

"We will ensure you are able to meet all your needs when you are travelling. You look absolutely magnificent in your outfit and I don't think there will be another country in the world that will look beautiful and as handsome as you look," President Kenyatta heaped praises on the team before handing them the flag.

"As you are out there you are not only the ambassador of the disabled but ambassadors of 50 million Kenyans, ambassadors of all of us and how you hold yourself by playing clean, how you hold yourself with discipline not only for the country but for yourself," the Head of State added.

The clads are the official ceremonial kit for Team Kenya that they will don on the opening and closing ceremonies at the delayed Summer Games where Kenya will be out to surpass its 2017 total 16 medals (5 Gold, 5 Silver, 6 Silver).