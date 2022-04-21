Rwanda: BAL 2022 - REG to Face Cameroon's Fap in Playoffs

20 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda Energy Group basketball club will take on Cameroon's Forces Armées et Police (FAP) Basketball club in the round of eight playoffs of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) that are scheduled to take place at the Kigali Arena in Kigali from May 21-28.

FAP finished in 4th place in the recently concluded Nile conference, meaning they have to face the team that finished first in the Sahara Conference.

REG advanced to the last eight-game playoffs as the leader of the Sahara Conference, thanks to amazing performances the team put up, losing only one of the five games they played.

The eight teams that qualified for the BAL playoffs are: REG (Rwanda), US Monastir (Tunisia), As Sale (Moroccan)and SLAC (Guinea) from Sahara Conference, while Nile Zamalek (Egypt), Petro de Luanda (Angola), Cape Town Tigers (South Africa) and F.A.P (Cameroun).

Meanwhile, it is expected that REG will regroup soon to start preparations for the playoffs.

The team's American players: Cleveland Thomas Jr and Anthony Rashad Walker arrived in the country recently to join their counterparts.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X