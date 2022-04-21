Rwanda: BAL 2022 - REG to Face Cameroon's Fap in Playoffs

Rwanda Energy Group basketball club will take on Cameroon's Forces Armées et Police (FAP) Basketball club in the round of eight playoffs of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) that are scheduled to take place at the Kigali Arena in Kigali from May 21-28.

FAP finished in 4th place in the recently concluded Nile conference, meaning they have to face the team that finished first in the Sahara Conference.

REG advanced to the last eight-game playoffs as the leader of the Sahara Conference, thanks to amazing performances the team put up, losing only one of the five games they played.

The eight teams that qualified for the BAL playoffs are: REG (Rwanda), US Monastir (Tunisia), As Sale (Moroccan)and SLAC (Guinea) from Sahara Conference, while Nile Zamalek (Egypt), Petro de Luanda (Angola), Cape Town Tigers (South Africa) and F.A.P (Cameroun).

Meanwhile, it is expected that REG will regroup soon to start preparations for the playoffs.

The team's American players: Cleveland Thomas Jr and Anthony Rashad Walker arrived in the country recently to join their counterparts.