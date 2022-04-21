Rwanda: Over 50% Amavubi Fans Rule Out Afcon Qualification

Rwanda was drawn in Group L of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers -- alongside holders Senegal, Benin and Mozambique.

The AFCON 2023 Qualifiers draw held Wednesday, April 19, in Johannesburg, South Africa has drawn mixed reactions among football supporters in Rwanda, with some tipping Amavubi to finally end their 19-year-wait for AFCON qualification while others still cast doubt over the country's potential to qualify.

An exclusive poll, commissioned by Sport Times shortly after the draw has indicated that a staggering 50.4 per cent of the total voters don't see Carlos Alos Ferrer qualifying Amavubi to the AFCON 2023 finals in Ivory Coast.

However, 26.4 per cent have confidence in the Spanish tactician that he can take the national team to Ivory Coast while 23.2 per cent admit that the chances of qualifying remain 50-50.

The Amavubi will begin their quest for a ticket to the AFCON finals on May 30 before playing their next game on June 14.

The third and fourth match days will take place between September 19-27 while game five and six will be played between March 20 and 28.

The winners and runners-up in each group, except H, will immediately qualify for 24-team finals due to be played from June 23 and July 23 in Ivory Coast.

Ivory Coast automatically qualify from Group H, as tournament hosts, along with the highest placed of the other three teams among Zambia, Comoros and Lesotho.