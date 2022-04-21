Rwandan Court Jails Chinese National for 20 Years for Torture

Karongi Intermediary Court has sentenced Sun Shujun, a Chinese businessman, to 20-years in prison after he was found guilty of torturing employees.

Shujun was convicted on April 19, 2022.

Shujun was filmed in August last year beating his two co-workers at the mining firm, Ali Group Holdings. In the video, the victims were seen tied to a tree and Shujun whipping them. He accused them of theft.

The incident took place in Mukura cell, Kagano sector, Rutsiro district in the Western Province.

Following the video, which was circulated on social media platforms, Shujun and the co-accused--Alexis Renzaho, an engineer and Leonidas Nsanzimana, a security guard-- were arrested by Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB). They were prosecuted.

Gihango Primary Court remanded them on September 21.

They appealed to Karongi Intermediate Court. Shujun was given bail but court ordered the seizure of his passport in addition to a bail fee of Rwf10 million.

The co-accused were denied bail and remained in custody.

During the ruling on April 19, 2022, Renzaho was handed 12 years in jail as an accomplice and Nsanzimana was acquitted.

Chinese Embassy in Kigali reacts

While the Chinese Embassy in Rwanda said that it always asks Chinese citizens to abide by local laws and regulations, it called for the case to be handled appropriately in a rational, fair and just manner.

In a statement, which was apparently prompted by media inquiries, the embassy also requested that the legitimate rights of Chinese citizens be properly protected.

"The Embassy will continue to follow the case," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the Embassy pointed out that it is committed to promoting relations between the two countries.

Compensation

During the trial, the victims--Azarias Niyomukiza, Gratien Ngendahimana and Deo Bihoyiki--requested for compensation. Court ordered Shujun and Renzaho to pay compensation worth Rwf2.5 million to each victim, in addition to paying other court charges.

The defendants have been given one month to appeal against the decision.