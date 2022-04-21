Rwanda: Rwasamanzi Praises Players' Mentality After Eliminating Kiyovu

21 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Yves Rwasamanzi, the Marines FC head coach, has praised the team spirit and determination of his players that saw them storm to the quarter-finals of the 2022 Peace cup following a 2-1 win over SC Kiyovu on Tuesday.

The first leg ended in a 1-0 in favor of Kiyovu before the Rubavu based club overcame the Mumena-based side 2-1 in the return leg at Kigali stadium.

While talking to the media, Rwasamanzi hailed the 'never give up' character his players showed despite losing the first leg.

"Most of my players are experienced and mature, they showed exactly that. We hope the win over a big team like Kiyovu brings down the curtain on poor results, we need to start winning, and be more intentional about it." Rwasamanzi told reporters.

The result saw the Rubavu-based side advance to the quarter-finals on the away goals rule after both teams were tied to a 2-2 draw after two legs.

The former APR and Kiyovu tactician praised his players for their hard work, saying they gave everything to reach the quarterfinals which will give them the motivation to seek for a semifinal berth.

"We are involved in two competitions at the moment, and they are all important to us so we need to move to the top positions in the league and get to the final of the Peace cup," He added.

Meanwhile in other matches, Mukura were shocked after losing 3-1 by Etoile de l'est as the visitors progressed to the next stage of the Peace cup while Police beat La Jeunesse 2-0.

Gasogi United beat Sunrise 1-0.

