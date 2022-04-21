Rwanda: Peace Cup - Amagaju Look to Send APR Packing

Suleiman Niyibizi, the head coach of Amagaju FC, has challenged his players to be 'aggressive and vigilant' when they face APR on Thursday at Kigali Stadium in the second leg of the Peace Cup.

The second division side lost the first leg 1-0 in Nyagisenyi Stadium, but coach Niyibizi said his players are ready for the challenge.

Niyibizi is optimistic his players have the quality and talent to overcome the military side. "I believe we are capable of beating APR; we have what it takes. But that confidence will be tested today against APR, we have to be ready and prove to ourselves and our fans that there will be no stopping us," he said.

The Nyamagabe-based will be hoping to get the most out of the second-leg clash as they bid to reach the quarterfinals since 2017 when they reached the semifinals after eliminating AS Kigali.

He further admitted that "I know it's going to be a tough call, Peace Cup is a tournament that means a lot to every contender. However, I also know that there is nothing we cannot achieve if we focus, and execute our game plan."

However, APR head coach Mohamed Adil Errade warned Amagaju that his players are fired up and keen on reaching the quarterfinals.

"We are ready to play better football which will give us better results. Everyone is ready for the challenge," Adil said.

Meanwhile, APR FC players and officials on Monday visited Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre and laid a wreath in honor of the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The club has promised to create an archive department so that history is not forgotten.

Over a million people were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi that lasted 100 days. The club has promised to keep on commemorating for the next 100-days.

Thursday

APR vs Amagaju (Kigali Stadium)