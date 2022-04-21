Rwanda: Marriot Hotel Staff Pay Respect to Genocide Victims

21 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

The management and staff of Kigali Marriot Hotel have joined Rwandans in commemorating the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

On Tuesday, April 19, they visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre. The tour aimed at helping the hotel's employees to understand how the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi was executed to exterminate over a million lives in just 100 days.

They laid wreaths at the memorial before being ushered into its auditorium for further discussions.

Staff learn the history of the Genocide against the Tutsi

The presentations and performances delivered during the gathering indicated the intensity of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Mathias Widor, the General Manager of Kigali Marriot Hotel expressed regret about what happened in Rwanda.

He said: "It is very depressing to learn about this tragic history, but as Marriot Hotel, our message is; Never Again should be our Mantra in Rwanda and anywhere in the world."

That is why we are joining forces to pay tribute and recognise the courage of genocide survivors to rebuild the nation, he added.

Visitors watch some videos at the memorial

Widor saluted the RPF Inkotanyi leadership that stopped the genocide and built the most important pillar--unity and reconciliation--thanks to the leadership of President Paul Kagame.

He then urged all Marriot employees to embrace unity as the virtue of rebuilding the nation, and demonstrate it at work, in schools, in families and the society at large.

