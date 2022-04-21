Rwanda: Kigali Ready for BAL Finals Next Month - Officials

Rwanda's preparations to host the playoffs and finals of the NBA affiliated Africa league in Kigali slated for next month have gained momentum, officials have said.

The development was announced during a press conference organised by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and Basketball Africa League (BAL) on the sidelines of the Nile Conference of BAL season 2, just concluded in Cairo.

The competition, which is being held for the second season from May 21 through 28, follows a successful first year of the multi-year partnership between RDB and BAL.

Despite the covid-19 pandemic, the event not only showcased Rwanda as a world-class tourism and investment destination but also highlighted Africa's growing sports industry.

The inaugural season also brought to Kigali notable global personalities, former NBA players and legends.

However, in addition to this year's competition, this season will see The BAL and RDB collaborate on youth development and social responsibility initiatives in Kigali on the sidelines of the playoffs.

"As we set to return to the world-class Kigali Arena to play our second BAL final, teaming up with RDB and Visit Rwanda reflects our belief that sport, and basketball, can be an economic growth engine for the continent," said Amadou Gallo Fall president of the BAL.

"Rwanda continues to lead the way for tourism in Africa, and this partnership highlights an African continent that is creative, vibrant, and ready to tell its story," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rwanda's Ambassador to Egypt, Albert Kalisa, who was also present at the conference cited Rwanda's readiness in welcoming the BAL and its fans for the second time.

"Sports and tourism are important to Rwandans at all levels. We have the responsibility to ensure Rwandans continue to take pride in their culture and in all sports engagements, like the BAL, that uplift our nation," he commented.

Eight teams from across the continent, including Rwanda's REG basketball, who topped the Sahara Conference in Dakar, Senegal, will compete in the Playoffs.

The eight teams that qualified for the BAL playoffs are: REG (Rwanda), US Monastir (Tunisia), As Sale (Moroccan)and SLAC (Guinea) from Sahara Conference, while Nile Zamalek (Egypt), Petro de Luanda (Angola), Cape Town Tigers (South Africa) and F.A.P (Cameroun).

REG advanced to the last eight-game playoffs as the leader of the Sahara Conference in a historic performance that saw the team losing only one game in a total of five.