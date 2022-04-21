Rwanda: Kigali Ready for BAL Finals Next Month - Officials

21 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda's preparations to host the playoffs and finals of the NBA affiliated Africa league in Kigali slated for next month have gained momentum, officials have said.

The development was announced during a press conference organised by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and Basketball Africa League (BAL) on the sidelines of the Nile Conference of BAL season 2, just concluded in Cairo.

The competition, which is being held for the second season from May 21 through 28, follows a successful first year of the multi-year partnership between RDB and BAL.

Despite the covid-19 pandemic, the event not only showcased Rwanda as a world-class tourism and investment destination but also highlighted Africa's growing sports industry.

The inaugural season also brought to Kigali notable global personalities, former NBA players and legends.

However, in addition to this year's competition, this season will see The BAL and RDB collaborate on youth development and social responsibility initiatives in Kigali on the sidelines of the playoffs.

"As we set to return to the world-class Kigali Arena to play our second BAL final, teaming up with RDB and Visit Rwanda reflects our belief that sport, and basketball, can be an economic growth engine for the continent," said Amadou Gallo Fall president of the BAL.

"Rwanda continues to lead the way for tourism in Africa, and this partnership highlights an African continent that is creative, vibrant, and ready to tell its story," he added.

Rwanda's Ambassador to Egypt, Albert Kalisa, who was also present at the conference cited Rwanda's readiness in welcoming the BAL and its fans for the second time.

"Sports and tourism are important to Rwandans at all levels. We have the responsibility to ensure Rwandans continue to take pride in their culture and in all sports engagements, like the BAL, that uplift our nation," he commented.

Eight teams from across the continent, including Rwanda's REG basketball, who topped the Sahara Conference in Dakar, Senegal, will compete in the Playoffs.

The eight teams that qualified for the BAL playoffs are: REG (Rwanda), US Monastir (Tunisia), As Sale (Moroccan)and SLAC (Guinea) from Sahara Conference, while Nile Zamalek (Egypt), Petro de Luanda (Angola), Cape Town Tigers (South Africa) and F.A.P (Cameroun).

REG advanced to the last eight-game playoffs as the leader of the Sahara Conference in a historic performance that saw the team losing only one game in a total of five.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X