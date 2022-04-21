Nigeria: Buhari Mourn Victims of NAF Plane Crash, Wants Investigations Published

In his condolence message, Mr Buhari urged the air force to implement recommendations of past reports in a bid to avert future reoccurrence.

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the decision of the Nigerian Air Force to investigate the cause of the recent plane crash involving one of its aircraft.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, the president also mourned the two victims of the air mishap.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that a Super Mushshak trainer aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) crashed in Kaduna, killing its two occupants - Abubakar Alkali and Elijah Karatu, both flight lieutenants.

The crash is the fifth aircraft the NAF has lost in the last year.

At least 20 officers also died in the tragic incidents, including senior army personnel.

The most notable of the crashes was the one involving the late Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 others.

The air force is trying to acquire more equipment to aid the fight against insurgents and bandits in various parts of the country.

In his condolence message, Mr Buhari urged the air force to implement recommendations of past reports in a bid to avert future reoccurrence.

"I welcome the decision by the NAF authorities to investigate this accident, but I also call on them to publish and implement the recommendations of the reports of past investigations into air accidents, with a view to preventing future tragedies and putting closure to the families and friends of the deceased," the president said.

Read full statement below.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT BUHARI MOURNS VICTIMS OF NIGERIAN AIR FORCE PLANE CRASH IN KADUNA

President Muhammadu Buhari mourns the tragic and unfortunate death of two officers in a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) plane crash in Kaduna.

Reacting to the death of Flight Lieutenant Abubakar Alkali and Flight Lieutenant Elijah Haruna Karatu, the President said:

"I am shocked beyond words by the demise of these two promising young men who risked their lives in the service of the country.

"There is no reward big enough to pay for the services of these young and dedicated professional airmen in the service of their country."

While extending his sympathies to the Chief of Air Staff and the families of the deceased, President Buhari called for "more safety measures to forestall tragic incidents of this kind."

"I welcome the decision by the NAF authorities to investigate this accident, but I also call on them to publish and implement the recommendations of the reports of past investigations into air accidents, with a view to preventing future tragedies and putting closure to the families and friends of the deceased," the President added.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 20, 2022