Kenya: President Kenyatta, Odinga at the KICC to Chair First Azimio-OK Council Meeting

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) where he is expected to chair the first Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya council meeting.

The Head of State was accompanied by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga Narc-Kenya's Martha Karua and other leaders in the coalition.

During the meeting, the Council is expected to address certain key thorny issues among them the simmering tension that has been triggered by talks on who will deputize Odinga and the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

The Azimio La Umoja -One Kenya was officially registered as a coalition last week on Wednesday and Uhuru was gazetted as the Chairman of the outfit.