Liberia: Late Princess Family to Name Pathologist in 48hrs.

Following President Weah's call for a second autopsy to be conducted on the remains of 25-year-old Princess Cooper, family of the deceased says they will name a new pathologist in 48 hours to the government here.

Previous autopsy conducted by two government pathologists on the body of the late Princess attributes the cause of death to Progressive Secondary Pulmonary Tuberculosis, but family objects.

The Government of Liberia, through the Minister of Justice, has held a meeting with family of the late Princess Cooper at the Ministry of Justice in Monrovia.

According to the Ministry of Information, the meeting was pursuant to President George Weah's directive to the Attorney General to ensure the conduct of a second autopsy on the remains of the late Ms. Cooper, who was discovered dead lying in a pool of blood on March 24, 2022 in the compound of Fawar Construction Material Store at ELWA Junction in Paynesville.

The second autopsy is to be conducted by a pathologist designated by the family.

During the meeting, the family promised to suggest a name of a pathologist of their choice to the Government through the Justice Ministry within the next 48 hours.

According to a GOL Release, the late Princess Cooper's parents, Nelson and Jartu Cooper, were in attendance - as well as her brother, Dr. Abel N. Momo, who serves as the spokesperson for the family. Others who attended Tuesday's meeting included Cllr. Tiawon Gongloe, former President of the Liberian National Bar Association, Bishop Kortu Brown, President of the Liberia Council of Churches, and Secretary-General Rev. Christopher Wleh Toe also of the Liberia Council of Churches.

President George M. Weah on Monday called on Attorney General Frank Musah Dean to avail the remains of the late Princess Cooper for the conduct of a second autopsy, after the family and some Liberians expressed doubts about the results of the autopsy report presented by the Liberian Government through Pathologists Benedict Kolee and Zoeborn Karteh.

While expressing his profound sympathy to the families of Princess Cooper and Melvin Togba, President Weah asked that Princess' family take advantage of the opportunity in the soonest possible time. The President directed that the cost of the second autopsy be covered by the Government of Liberia.

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting with the family of the late Melvin Togba, Justice Minister Musa Dean directed the release of the remains of Melvin to the family for burial.