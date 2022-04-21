Ghana: Government Investing Heavily in Rural, Urban Water Supply

The government has invested $1.940 billion in rural and urban water projects under the Water for All Agenda in the past five years.

An amount of $740 million has been spent on urban water supply projects and $1.2 billion spent on rural water supply projects bringing the total to $1.940 billion.

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who disclosed this to the press in Accra, said one of the urban water projects completed under the Water for All Agenda initiative was the Tono Water Treatment Plant in the Upper East Region at €43 million.

She said other urban areas which would benefit from the initiative are Keta, Damango, Wenchi, Tamale, Sunyani, Sekondi-Takoradi and Yendi.

She disclosed that the Keta project, which was expected to cost the government €85,112,854.00, was ongoing and projected to be completed in December 2023.

On the Yendi Water Supply Project, Madam Dapaah indicated that the government was waiting for shortlisted companies from the Indian Exim Bank to initiate the procurement process to enable the contractor to start the project. The project is expected to cost the government $30 million.

"The Tamale Water Supply Project would cost $223 million, Damongo Water Supply Project would cost $49 million, Wenchi Water Supply Project would cost €30 million, Sunyani Water Supply Project and Sekondi-Takoradi Water Supply Project would cost €130 million and €70 million respectively," she disclosed.

She said Value for Money (VfM) Audits have been completed, paving way for the commencement of the projects.

On the rural water supply, Madam Dapaah said the government was constructing water projects in 183 communities in the Central Tongu, North Tongu, Ho West, Adaklu and Agortime-Ziope Districts.

These projects are part of Phase III of the water supply projects undertaken by STRABAG and are expected to be completed by December 2022.

She also mentioned that 35 communities in Adaklu, Agortime-Ziope, Ho Municipal and Ho West in the Volta Region have received mechanised boreholes under the Ghana-Spain Debt Swap for Development Programme (DSDP).

She said five regions (Greater Accra, Volta, Oti, Ashanti and Eastern) would also benefit from the Rural Communities and Small-Towns Water Supply Project.

The project, which involves the construction of 150-point sources and 12 Small Town Water Systems to serve 588 communities with the use of a Nano Filtration Technology, would be constructed by Aqua Africa.

"So far, sites verifications have been finalised and community engagement is ongoing. The project, when completed will benefit about 282,000 people," she added.

She said rehabilitation of the Mim (Ahafo Region) and Yeji (Bono East Region) water systems would also be completed in July 2022.

Madam Dapaah described all the water supply projects initiated by the government as remarkable, adding that this was evidenced in the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) Report released by the Ghana Statistical Services in February 2022, which puts the percentage of households with access to basic drinking water services nation-wide at 87.7%.

On sanitation, the Minister hinted that the government was collaborating with the Private Sector to provide Integrated Recycling and Compost Plants in all the 16 regions in the country to address poor sanitation management.