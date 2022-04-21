Zimbabwe: Prophet Jailed for Rape

21 April 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike-

UNITED St Peters Apostolic Church leader Enock Chivhunga was jailed for 10 years after he was found guilty of raping a congregant under the guise of cleansing her of evil spirits.

Chivhunga, of Chinamhora, was initially jailed for 12 years when he appeared before Harare regional Mr Kudakwashe Mhene .

Two years of his sentence was set aside on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

Mr Shepherd Makonde, prosecuting, alleges that sometime in December 2019, Chivhunga proposed love to his congregant, and was turned down.

Chivhunga tried on several times but failed.

On May 15, 2020 he went to the woman's homestead where he told her that her husband phoned him asking for prayers for their children. The children were not at home, but insisted to pray for them.

Chivhunga was invited into a spare room where he started praying for the woman.

In the process, the woman collapsed only woke up after some minutes, but Chivhunga had already left. Upon bathing she noticed someone had been intimate with her.

On May 20, 2020 Chivhunga returned and told the woman that the holy spirit had sent him to cast out a demon from her body.

They went into the house where he also 'prayed' and raped her.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X