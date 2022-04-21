Zimbabwe: Prophet Jailed for Rape

UNITED St Peters Apostolic Church leader Enock Chivhunga was jailed for 10 years after he was found guilty of raping a congregant under the guise of cleansing her of evil spirits.

Chivhunga, of Chinamhora, was initially jailed for 12 years when he appeared before Harare regional Mr Kudakwashe Mhene .

Two years of his sentence was set aside on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

Mr Shepherd Makonde, prosecuting, alleges that sometime in December 2019, Chivhunga proposed love to his congregant, and was turned down.

Chivhunga tried on several times but failed.

On May 15, 2020 he went to the woman's homestead where he told her that her husband phoned him asking for prayers for their children. The children were not at home, but insisted to pray for them.

Chivhunga was invited into a spare room where he started praying for the woman.

In the process, the woman collapsed only woke up after some minutes, but Chivhunga had already left. Upon bathing she noticed someone had been intimate with her.

On May 20, 2020 Chivhunga returned and told the woman that the holy spirit had sent him to cast out a demon from her body.

They went into the house where he also 'prayed' and raped her.