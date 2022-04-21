South Africa: Africas First LGBTQI+ Shelter Needs Help to Gear Up for Winter

The Pride Shelter in Cape Town houses 20 people, who can stay for up-to three months

The Pride Shelter is Africa's first LGBTQI+ shelter and has been running since 2011. Based in Cape Town, the shelter accommodates 20 people, who can stay there for up-to three months.

As winter approaches, the Pride Shelter's building is in need of repairs to keep out the cold and the rain. Nicole Joy Alexander, Director of the Pride Shelter Trust, says that they need help with painting, electrical maintenance, plumbing and other repairs to keep the shelter in good condition.

The shelter is trying to raise R80,000 to cover these repairs through a BackaBuddy campaign, and have asked for volunteers to help. (GroundUp has no financial ties to the campaign and is not responsible for how the money is spent.)