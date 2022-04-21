Somalia: High Court Rejects to Decide Fahad Yasin's Lawsuit

20 April 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A statement from the Supreme Court said that it has no jurisdiction over the Hop86 seat won by Fahad Yasin in the February election.

The decision came a day after the court heard the case in Mogadishu and this deals a big blow to Fahad Yasin who was removed from the released MPs.

FEIT has rejected Fahad to join the new parliament, arguing that his election was not in line with the electoral procedure and there was a complaint from the clan belonging to the seat.

The poll body is expected to hold the election of the seat in a re-run vote which HirShabelle state has termed as illegal and called for the release of Fahad Yasin's MP post.

