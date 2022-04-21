Liberia: Seventh Judicial Circuit Court in Zwedru, Found Eight Person Guilty

21 April 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has won another landmark Human Trafficking case at the 7th Judicial Circuit Court in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County in the case involving 16 persons trafficked to Liberia.

Following final argument between lawyers representing the state and defendants, twelve (12) trial jurors in the case on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, brought down a guilty verdict against eight (8) human traffickers for trafficking sixteen (16) Guineans, and other West Africans to Liberia with the promised of helping them travel to the United States.

The eight (8) guilty human traffickers are Mr. Thierno Sadou Diallo, Ms. Aissatou Lamrana Diallo, Mr. Ramadan Diallo, Ms. Aissatou Korka Diallo, and Mr. Hassanatuo Barry, Mr. Bah Qury, Ms. Binta S. B. Barry and Mr. Emmanuel Moncho.

According to Judge George S. Willes, Jr. of the 7th Judicial Circuit Court in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, a sentencing hearing is expected on April Monday 24, 2022.

The latest guilty verdict against eight individuals for human trafficking by the 7th Judicial Circuit Court in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County is the second major human trafficking won by the Government of Liberia in less than a week.

It can be recalled that Madam Issa Kanneh was brought down guilty by trial jurors at the Criminal Court "A", at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, for trafficking over ten Liberian women to the Western Asian State of Oman

They are the first to be convicted under the reversed Human Trafficking law which provides for a minimum jail sentence of 20 years, with restitution to victims for injuries and damages. Under the new Human Trafficking Law properties of the convicts and properties knowingly used in the execution of the crime can be confiscated and auctioned by the court to settle restitution to victims.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X