Liberia: Seventh Judicial Circuit Court in Zwedru, Found Eight Person Guilty

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has won another landmark Human Trafficking case at the 7th Judicial Circuit Court in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County in the case involving 16 persons trafficked to Liberia.

Following final argument between lawyers representing the state and defendants, twelve (12) trial jurors in the case on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, brought down a guilty verdict against eight (8) human traffickers for trafficking sixteen (16) Guineans, and other West Africans to Liberia with the promised of helping them travel to the United States.

The eight (8) guilty human traffickers are Mr. Thierno Sadou Diallo, Ms. Aissatou Lamrana Diallo, Mr. Ramadan Diallo, Ms. Aissatou Korka Diallo, and Mr. Hassanatuo Barry, Mr. Bah Qury, Ms. Binta S. B. Barry and Mr. Emmanuel Moncho.

According to Judge George S. Willes, Jr. of the 7th Judicial Circuit Court in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, a sentencing hearing is expected on April Monday 24, 2022.

The latest guilty verdict against eight individuals for human trafficking by the 7th Judicial Circuit Court in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County is the second major human trafficking won by the Government of Liberia in less than a week.

It can be recalled that Madam Issa Kanneh was brought down guilty by trial jurors at the Criminal Court "A", at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, for trafficking over ten Liberian women to the Western Asian State of Oman

They are the first to be convicted under the reversed Human Trafficking law which provides for a minimum jail sentence of 20 years, with restitution to victims for injuries and damages. Under the new Human Trafficking Law properties of the convicts and properties knowingly used in the execution of the crime can be confiscated and auctioned by the court to settle restitution to victims.