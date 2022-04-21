Liberia: CDC Restructures Marigibi Leadership

Cotton Tree — The National Executive Committee of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), one of the collaborating parties of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), has extended its nationwide leadership restructuring process to Margibi County.

Mulbah Morlu, Chairman of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and by extension the tripartite Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) leading an array of National Executive Committee (NEC) members to Margibi, divulged that the NEC of the Congress for Democratic Change months back decided to dissolve the nationwide leaderships of the party to allow youthful and exuberance party members to ascend to leadership positions.

Chairman Morlu, addressing the Margibi County CDC leaders who thronged from across the five electoral districts of the county, asserted that there are party officials that have stayed too long in leadership positions for the nearly 17 years since the party's establishment.

"There are party leaders that have spent too many times in their positions. Imagine, some people had been party chairmen for 15 years. In the last 17 years, we have born children who have grown up in the CDC and are becoming leaders. So, they too must be allowed to start exercising leadership in their party," Morlu urged amidst cheering from the crowd.

He continued, stating: "The Congress for Democratic Change is a democratic institution--nobody was born to die in power in the CDC--in fact when you stay too long in some cases you get weaker, and sometimes your energy reduces."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He admonished partisans to go out and search and vet partisans at the level of the communities and districts young university graduates and rural women with the requisite leadership skills to be allowed to serve the party, adding that the electioneering process will bring those people on board will bring about new energy, a new breed of leaders and robust women into leadership.

"The same way a man can be a vice-chairperson in the same way a woman can be vice-chairperson; it's the same way those living in the city can be vice-chairperson is the same way those living in the villages can be vice-chairperson" He noted.

Mr. Morlu added that the party must not only be built around the urban settlement alone, noting that the party must endeavor to reach out to the rural setting and encourage inhabitants to take on leadership positions in the party.

He noted that his leadership is building a new Congress for Democratic Change for the educated and those who might not be educated but also experienced through a demonstrated history in leadership.

The CDC Chairman, however, announced that the party intends to restructure its nationwide leadership through an electioneering process at the level of the county, district, and zone.

Meanwhile, Chairman Morlu has expressed the belief that President George M. Weah's reelection is sure due to his commitment to providing basic social amenities in an atmosphere of peace and dialogue void of political intimidation.