Liberia: NEKTAA Identifies With Families of a Religious Stampede in New Kru Town

Monrovia — The New Kru Town Association in the Americas (NEKTAA) has identified with families of those who died during a crusade in the Borough of New Kru Town on 19 January 2022.

The incident occurred when 37 worshippers, including a pregnant woman and seven children, died in a stampede at the D. Tweh sports pitch outside Monrovia after a criminal gang comprising of disadvantaged youths reportedly staged a hijacking and robbing attack from the main entrance of the field following the climax of the first day of an open-air crusade.

The crusade was organized by renowned Liberian clergyman, Apostle Abraham Kromah of the World of Life Outreach Mission International.

Delivering a speech on behalf of President Walea Kofa-Payne, Celia Cuffy-Brown said it was NEKTAA's way of identifying with the victims and their relatives.

Madam Cuffy-Brown extended Madam Kofa-Payne's sympathy to the bereaved families and hopes residents of New Kru Town will have the courage in such a difficult time in the history of Liberia.

"The accident of January 19, 2022 showed our strength, because we kept together and moved ahead as a community. The stampede that took the lives of our loved ones remains a mystery and will go down in history. Let us take time off for ourselves because we deserve it.

"The safety of our people is important. We anticipate that the government of Liberia will set in place requirements that will avoid the recurrence of such accidents. NEKTAA is calling on all residents at home and abroad to come together, unite and work for the good of their community," said Madam Cuffy-Brown.

Speaking on behalf of the families, Mary Toe appreciated NEKTAA for identifying with them.

Mary said the donation shows that NEKTAA cares about them although the items will not bring the lives of their loved ones back.

"In times like this, you expect people to come to your aid. So, we are grateful for the help," Mary said.

For his part, Bishop Aloysius Nimely, who preached on the theme "God of Comfort", urged the family members to turn to God for comfort in such situations because he is the only one that can comfort them.

"You lost your loved ones but God is your comfort," said Bishop Nimely.

Each family (representing the 37 victims) received a bag of 25-kilogram rice, one litter of vegetable oil, and US$75.