Liberia: Aviation Authority Faces International Aviation Audits By Icao

Robertsfield — The Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) on Wednesday began a twelve-day Universal Safety Oversight Audit Program (USOAP). The exercise is being conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) with aimed to monitor Liberia as a member's state aviation compliance standard.

The Audit which started on Wednesday in Margibi is expected to last up to Monday, May 2, 2022, with aimed to go through Liberia's aircraft incident investigation, and establish implementation of the primary aviation legislation and specific operating legislation.

The USOAP is a program through which ICAO monitors member states' compliance with their safety oversight obligations.

At the official opening ceremony held in the conference room of the LCAA on Wednesday, the Director-General of the LCAA, Moses Kollie, assured ICAO of his agency's unwavering cooperation throughout the audit period and expressed confidence in the LCAA's ability to perform well in order to restore the country's standing in the global aviation industry.

The audit covers eight critical elements, including the Primary Aviation Legislation and Civil Aviation Regulations, Civil Aviation Organization, Personnel Licensing and Training, Aircraft Operations, and Airworthiness of Aircraft.

Others include Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation, Air Navigation Services, Aerodromes, and Ground Aids.

Mr. Kollie said Liberia, as a member State of ICAO, has been working hard to prepare itself for the audit through its aviation authority in order to obtain a high score in the 2022 ICAO Universal Safety Oversight Audit Program.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking further, the LCAA boss said President George Weah has expressed his commitment to upgrade the Robert International Airport, as the result, he has authorized both the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and the Minister of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) to ensure that the Robert International Airport is upgraded to international standards.

Also speaking, the head of the audit delegation, Louis Opoku, said his team will work independently to ensure that the ICAO standards are followed during the twelve-day audit.

He further said that the audit's findings will be made available to Liberia and where necessary, "corrective action would be recommended, as well as praise for the sector's efforts in maintaining safety and oversight."