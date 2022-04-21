Liberia: Bong's Representative Aspirant Lorpu Rennie Begins Construction of Bridge in District Five

Suakoko District — Madam Veronica Lorpu Rennie, a representative hopeful for electoral District 5 has received commendations from Several Citizens of Tumata for the commencement of major bridge construction in the region.

As one of the remote Towns in Suakoko District, Tumatah is said to have lacked major developments including road connectivity.

Recently, Madam Rennie, a daughter of Gbondio embarked on the construction of a $35,000 United States Dollars Bridge project in the neighborhood.

Speaking in a joyful mood, the Tumatah's citizens disclosed that since the formation of the Town, they are yet to see a vehicle entering the area due to the lack of a well-built concrete bridge over the lone river that is disconnecting several Towns and villages in the borough.

As a result of the cut Road, the citizens said their local produces get spoiled without being marketed, while pregnant women in labor pain are on many occasions transported on the main road through Hammock.

"In this area, when a pregnant woman is in pain, our men can tote them in a hammock from the Town to the main road; so we are very happy that Madam Rennie is fixing our bridge", an old lady who was seen celebrating stated.

At the same time, the Tumatah's inhabitants used the occasion to thank Madam Veronica Lorpu Rennie for accepting their quest; stating that when the bridge is completed it will serve as a gateway to developments in the Town.

Commenting on her Representative bid, the delighted citizens pledged their unflinching support to the Gbondio's native, indicating that she is the best alternative for the District's representative seat comes 2023.

They said over the past years, Tumatah has allegedly been abandoned by their elected officials but believed that with the appearance of Madam Rennie, they foresee a developed district #:5 under her watch as Representative.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chair for Planning, Policy, and Research for the Friends of Madam Rennie Prince W. Sumo thanked the struggling citizens for being supportive of the bridge's construction.

He said the Project is solely sponsored by their Political Leader who is currently based in the United States of America soliciting support for the District and its citizenry.

Prince also named support for Education, Agriculture, Health, and Women and Youths empowerment as some of the plights of their team leader.