Gambia: Trade Ministry Refurbishes Smoke House

Gives Out Boats to Kartong Women

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment (MOTIE), on Thursday 14th April 2022 handed over three canoes and a smokehouse to support the women of Kartong, at their oyster production site.

The canoes and oven are expected to increase the level of production and income, with a principal focus on ensuring safety in the production process.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary at MOTIE Ebrima Sisawo, expressed appreciation to the EPSDP and ECOWAS National Office for reaching out to the women of Kartong, to support their business operations and improve cross-border cooperation.

According to him, the donated boats and live-saving jackets will enhance the lives of women in oyster production and will help alleviate the challenges they face in harvesting their products.

"The equipment will improve the capacities of women in the business of oyster production and will facilitate the distribution of their products to their intended clients," PS Sisawo stated.

Isatou Madeline Jarju, the President of the Women Oyster Association in Kartong expressed delight and appreciation to EPSDP and the Government of the Gambia for the gesture, saying the donated equipment will help them greatly in providing quality and affordable oyster production in Kartong.

"I encourage my fellow women to take good care of the donated items for its sustainability purposes," Madeline Jarju echoed.

The donated items were funded by the Government of the Gambia and the Entrepreneurship and Private Sector Development Project (EPSDP) of the UNDP.