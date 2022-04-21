Gambia: Trade Ministry Refurbishes Smoke House

20 April 2022
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Ndey Sowe

Gives Out Boats to Kartong Women

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment (MOTIE), on Thursday 14th April 2022 handed over three canoes and a smokehouse to support the women of Kartong, at their oyster production site.

The canoes and oven are expected to increase the level of production and income, with a principal focus on ensuring safety in the production process.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary at MOTIE Ebrima Sisawo, expressed appreciation to the EPSDP and ECOWAS National Office for reaching out to the women of Kartong, to support their business operations and improve cross-border cooperation.

According to him, the donated boats and live-saving jackets will enhance the lives of women in oyster production and will help alleviate the challenges they face in harvesting their products.

"The equipment will improve the capacities of women in the business of oyster production and will facilitate the distribution of their products to their intended clients," PS Sisawo stated.

Isatou Madeline Jarju, the President of the Women Oyster Association in Kartong expressed delight and appreciation to EPSDP and the Government of the Gambia for the gesture, saying the donated equipment will help them greatly in providing quality and affordable oyster production in Kartong.

"I encourage my fellow women to take good care of the donated items for its sustainability purposes," Madeline Jarju echoed.

The donated items were funded by the Government of the Gambia and the Entrepreneurship and Private Sector Development Project (EPSDP) of the UNDP.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X