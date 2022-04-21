Gambia: GRA's Finance Director Re-Elected At WCO

Alhajie Saihou Denton, the Director of Finance and Accounting at Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), has recently been re-elected as the Chairperson of the Finance Committee for the World Customs Organisation (WCO).

This is Mr. Denton's second term of serving in this position at WCO, due to his commitment, dedication and length of experience in the management of finance and accounting, according to a GRA official.

During the election, Mr. Denton was nominated by ten countries such as United States and seconded by Canada, and supported by EU, United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Portugal and Russia.

In the end, he was unanimously elected as chairperson once with Mr. Raju Boddu of Antigua and Barbuda as Vice Chairperson of the Finance Committee of World Customs.

This development followed the end of the 106th Session of the Finance Committee of World Customs Organisation held in Brussels from the 4th to 7th of April 2022.

Mr Denton was accompanied at the session, by his two deputy directors and successfully chaired the finance committee to tackle various critical issues of WCO, including financial statements, budgets, investments, membership contributions and capital expenditure in information technology, and funding of the new strategic plan.

Dr. Kunio Mikuriya, WCO Secretary General, thanked Mr. Denton for his continuous role and described him as an excellent chairperson who competently steered the session through difficult issues, and managed to get consensus amongst members with sometimes very divergent views.

Meanwhile, commenting on the process made by his senior staff, Yankuba Darboe, GRA's Commissioner General, confirmed the re-election of Denton. He said this did not come as a surprise to him because Denton is a competent accountant and was able to achieve a lot during the first term of his appointment and deserved the position.

CG Darboe further commended his Finance Director and his team for making the GRA and the entire Gambian people proud.

In reaction to his re-appointment, Mr. Denton express pleasure that his contribution to the WCO Finance Committee was recognized and rewarded.

"I have served the committee for nine years, with two years as Vice Chairperson and one year as the chairperson. So, it is equally pleasing that I am also steering the affairs of the Finance Committee of the WCO's West and Central regional body as Chairperson.

"I am very proud to be flying the GRA and Gambian flag in such a high international domain. I also want to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Yankuba Darboe, the head of the GRA, for his sound leadership and for having the confidence and foresight in selecting me some years ago, to represent the nation's Revenue Authority, at the WCO Finance Committee," Mr. Denton said.

For the benefit of the readers, Mr. Denton is the current chairperson of the Finance committee of the World Customs Organisation, a body which comprises 184 nations, and he is the first African to have ever held both positions at the same time.