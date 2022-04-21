Nigeria: Dubai Trip Saga - Lagos Govt Summons Chrisland Schools Management, Parents

Lagos — OFFICIALS of the Lagos State Government, yesterday, held a meeting with the management of Chrisland Schools, parents and students that were involved in the sex video saga that trailed the trip of the school's delegation to the World Schools Games in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The meeting was a follow up to the decision by the state government to shut all the campuses of the school in Lagos, last Monday, and to set up an investigation panel to probe the incident.

The meeting in Alausa, Ikeja, subsequently led to the abortion of an earlier meeting scheduled with the parties at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, in Lagos, by the police authorities that vowed to investigate the matter.

The Director General, Office of Quality Assurance, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, led the state government team that attended to the parents and Chrisland management.

Also in the government team that probed all parties in the matter included: officials of Directorate of Public Prosecution.

According to a source at the ministry, the parties were summoned by the Office of Quality Assurance, to unravel the mystery behind the ugly incident before taking further action, which may lead to prosecution.

The meeting, according to the source started, few minutes after 2 pm and lasted till 5.30 pm.

What transpired during the interrogation was not made public as the meeting was held behind closed doors.

Parties report to SCID

One of our correspondents, who was at the SCID, gathered that the police authorities had expected the affected parties, on Tuesday, and also waited endlessly for them on Wednesday with the hope that they would come after leaving Ikeja.

However, the meeting in Ikeja was held behind closed doors because the pupils involved were minors and they need to protect their identities.

Sources said those at the meeting were members of the panel set up by the state government to probe the matter.

The state government had said: "It is pertinent to note that all allegations are being investigated by the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Justice and the Lagos State Domestic & Sexual Violence Agency, whilst the criminal allegations have been escalated to the Commissioner of Police.

"Given the allegations, we are committed to ensuring that adequate medical and psycho social support is provided.

This is to reassure members of the public of the State Government's commitment to safety and child protection, especially in ensuring that all child-centred institutions within the state, formulate and implement policies and systems that are compliant with the Executive Order (NO.EO/AA08 of 2016), Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection Programme."