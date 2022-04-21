Gambia: Heritage Agro-Business, Farmers Sign Contract Cooperation

A group of farmers from both the West Coast and North Bank Regions, have recently convened a contract signing ceremony with Gambia Horticultural Enterprises (GHE) on agricultural value chain and vegetable production.

The signing ceremony was facilitated by MOTIE and held at the Trade Ministry's complex in Banjul.

Speaking at the event, Ousman Bojang, Director of Trade who also doubles as the coordinator of 'Jokkalante' project at MOTIE, said the agreement is timely and will avail support to women farmers in vegetable production, noting that the agreement will ensure that women farmers stick to terms and conditions by GHE, and affirmed that the women farmers expressed gratitude and thanked 'Jokallanteh' project for the initiative.

Mamud Touray, horticulture consultant at the International Trade Centre (ITC) noted that GHE is willing to buy vegetable products from identified customers since the agreement with the contract has been signed.

'Jokkalante' project focuses on the horticulture sector, and the project will establish a market-led digital agricultural value chain platform, link horticultural producers, buyers and other value chain actors to the platform, provide direct support to women farmers and increase coordination and efficiency in production, storage and distribution, thereby maximizing the gains that can be reaped through the platform.