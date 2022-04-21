Eritrea: New Gymnasium in Mendefera

20 April 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Mendefera, 20 April 2022- New gymnasium equipped with modern facility has been opened on 17 April in Mendefera.

The gymnasium was established in cooperation with the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans, partners as well as branches of the association in Diaspora.

According to Mr. Woldezghi Tedros, head of the association branch in the Southern Region, the gymnasium will provide service to members with fair price and a physiotherapist assigned to the gymnasium will provide necessary guidance and assistance to users.

Mr. Woldezghi further said that the gymnasium will have significant contribution in the development of physical fitness as well as in ensuring the overall health of members.

Indicating that previously the association has established gymnasiums in Asmara and Keren, Mr. Rezene Mebrahtu, head of health service at the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans, said that there is plan to establish similar facility in Barentu.

Mr. Rezene commended the contribution the Diaspora nationals are making in support of the association.

Mr. Rezene also called on members to take advantage of the opportunity put in place.

