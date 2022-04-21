Eritrea: Senior Eritrean Delegation Held Talks With Various Sudanese Officials

Asmara, 20 April 2022- Senior Eritrean Delegation composed of Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab that was on five day working visit to Sudan delivered message of President Isaias Afwerki to Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, President of the Republic of Sudan.

During its working visit the senior Eritrean delegation met and held talks with President Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Vice President Mohammed Hamdan Duglo, government officials and a wide range of Sudanese political actors as well as community leaders.

At the meetings the Eritrean delegation underlined that Eritrea strongly supports a Sudanese approach and solution to the difficult challenges the country is facing.

The delegation further noted that Eritrea has full confidence in the Sudanese people's capability to forge a path towards a peaceful, stable and united nation that meets their aspirations.