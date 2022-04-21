Gambia: Alagie S. Darboe Elected Minority Leader At Assembly

The Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly of The Gambia has been duly informed by the United Democratic Party (UDP) of the selection of leadership of the minority.

The Minority Leader is the leader of the party with the second-largest number of seats in the National Assembly.

According to official results received from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the United Democratic Party (UDP) has the second-largest number of seats. The Majority or Minority leader is selected or elected by his or her party at a caucus.

Following a selection meeting on Tuesday, the minority caucus entrusted its leadership to the following Members:

Hon. Alhagie S. Darboe, Member for Brikama North as the Minority Leader,

Hon. Madi M.K. Ceesay, Member for Serekunda West as the Deputy Minority Leader, and

Hon. Sulayman Saho, Member for Central Badibou as the Chief Whip.

MAJORITY LEADER: It could be recalled that on Thursday, the National People's Party (NPP) decided the Majority leadership in Parliament as follows:

Hon. Billay G. Tunkara, Member for Kantora as the Majority Leader,

Hon. Abdoulie Ceesay, Member for Old Yundum as the Deputy Majority Leader, and

Hon. Omar Darboe, Member for Upper Niumi as the Chief Whip.

The Majority Leader is the leader of the party with the largest number of seats in the National Assembly.

According to the Office of the Clerk, the official results received from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) indicate that NPP has the highest number of seats.

Sitting of the Second Ordinary Session of the 2022 Legislative Year has been adjourned until Monday, the 25th April 2022.

Source: National Assembly