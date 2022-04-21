Gambia: NAM Vows to Push Private Member Bill to Bring Back Jammeh

Bakary K. Badjie, newly elected National Assembly Member (NAM) for Foni Bintang Karania has vowed to come up with a Private Member Bill in the Sixth (6th) Legislature to empower former President Yahya Jammeh to come back to his country (The Gambia).

Hon. Badjie made these remarks during an interview with The Point after they took oaths at the parliament on Thursday. The occasion marked the beginning of the Sixth Legislature.

Hon. Badjie said he was going to work with his fellow lawmakers in order to get their support if he comes up with the Bill that will guarantee the return home of former President Jammeh. He noted that without the backing of his fellow lawmakers it would difficult for him to fulfill his dreams.

According to him, the newly elected lawmakers for Foni will defend the development of former President Jammeh up to the last.

Hon. Badjie blamed the authority of the National Assembly for unfair treatment after they failed to put Jammeh's portrait at the National Assembly building as they did for Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara and President Adama Barrow.

He called on authorities of the legislative body to put the portrait of former President Jammeh in order to serve as a remembrance for future generations.

He thanked people of his constituency for their trust and confidence bestowed in him to represent them at the parliament. He assured them that they would be fully represented at the parliament for the best interest of Foni and the country at large.