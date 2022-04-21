Gambia: GPU Holds First Meeting in 2022

20 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay-Bah

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) on Saturday held its quarterly general meeting at its headquarters in Fajara. The meeting which is the first in 2022, accord the general membership the opportunity to update members on some of the activities which the union conducted in the first quarter of 2022.

These include a consultation workshop with Radio Station owners, managers of media houses on the collective bargaining agreement, in-house safety trainings, affiliates' meeting, annual interface with political party leaders, public dialogue on citizens access to and use of electoral information, as well as trainings, appointment and promotions of its staffers. The welfare of Gambian Journalists was also discussed.

At the meeting, Muhammed S. Bah, president of The Gambia Press Union, urged members and media workers to be attending the union's general meetings, saying attending meetings would help them raise concerns and clarify anything they wish to.

