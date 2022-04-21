Gambia: Assan Ceesay Guides FC Zurich's 20th Victory of the Season

Scorpion's striker, Assan Ceesay has guided his Swiss topflight side FC Zurich twentieth victory of the season after scoring a brace (two goals) during their 2-1 home win over Young Boys during their week-30 fixture of the Swiss Super League played at the Letzigrund on Saturday.

The 28-year-old scored all two goals during his side's victory in the 33rd and 61st minutes of the game to help his side record their 20 victory of the league season.

The Banjul-born player has now scored 16 league goals in 27 appearances for FC Zurich this season.

Scorpions' all-time leading goal-scorer, Assan Ceesay was awarded the Man of The Match after gathering 8.9 rating.

"Proud of my team, massive three points. Big thanks to the fans. We are together," Assan Ceesay wrote on his social media page.

Assan Ceesay is the second leading goal-scorer in the Swiss Super League this season with 16 goals, two goals behind Young Boys' Jordan Pefok who currently top with 19 goals.

The victory extended FC Zurich's lead at the top of the standings with 66 points, 13 points behind second-place Basel.