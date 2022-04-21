Gambia: Gunjur LBS Receives Stationery Worth D59,150

The recently re-elected National Assembly Member for Kombo South in collaboration with donor couple from United Kingdom (Jackie Livermore and husband Martin) recently presented a consignment of stationery materials worth D59,150 to Gunjur Lower Basic school.

The British couple has been rendering support to the community of Gunjur in both the health and educational sectors for the past 10 years.

At the handing over ceremony, Kebba K. Barrow, revealed that Jackie and Martin are his friends and they have been rendering support to the community of Gunjur for the past years through fund raising in the UK to support projects and students who have difficulties in paying their tuition fees.

"This time they've donated stationery items worth D59,160 and extra D1000 to 'Breakfast for the Sick', an organization that offers breakfast to the sick people at the community's Health Center ."

Kombo South lawmaker acknowledged that education is key to life likewise Health as the popular adage states 'a healthy nation is a wealthy nation.'

He thanked the couple, Jackie and Martin for the assistance they've been rendering to communities and the youth empowerment initiatives.

"I appreciate and want them to continue extending and improving the linkages to ensure that this key areas they are supporting enable the young people to have good foundations and also improve the health and the nutrition sector of the Community."

Jackie, one of the philanthropists, expressed delight to be back at the school, further thanking Kebba K. Barrow for giving them access to support his people.

Other speakers were Mr Jabang, headmaster of the school and Sirreh Janneh, who spoke on behalf of the Village Development Committee.

Both underscored the importance of the donated items, further challenging the donors to continue their philanthropic work.

