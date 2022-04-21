Tanzania: MPs, Stakeholders Upbeat Over Tourism Recovery

THE Parliament on Tuesday reacted to the launch of the Tanzania Royal Tour film as it hailed efforts by President Samia Suluhu Hassan in promoting tourism in the country.

Tourism is one of the sectors that were hit hardest by the Covid-19, and Tanzania like any other country, experienced sharp drop in number of tourists due to enforced travel restrictions, thus affecting revenues from the tourism and hospitality industry.

Speaking in the House, Speaker Dr Tulia Ackson said President Samia is doing a recommendable job that plays a crucial role in attracting more tourists from different parts of the world to visit the country.

Dr Tulia made the comments shortly after the question-answers session, where she also asked Members of the Parliament to make a follow-up on the proceedings of the events being held in the United States and later on in Tanzania.

The documentary was firstly premiered on Monday at the Guggenheim Museum in Manhattan, in New York, United States, there will also be a similar launch event for the TV Progmame in Los Angeles (on Thursday), Dar es Salaam on Friday this week and Zanzibar (May 7 this year).

"The Parliament is commending President Samia for the initiatives she is taking to promote the tourism sector," she said.

According to Dr Tulia, it was important that all MPs make follow-up on proceedings of the event for them, to be in a good position, during debates on the budget for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, to debate and suggest better modalities to be taken for improving the sector further.

Speaking outside the debating chamber, Special Seats MP Ester Matiko commended President Samia for her political will to promote tourism that contributes 25 per cent of the foreign reserves and 17.5 per cent of the GDP.

Equally, a Member of Parliament for Kigamboni constituency in Dar es Salaam,Dr Faustine Ndugulile said the Royal Tour documentary is a right platform to market Tanzania's tourism sector.

His comments were seconded by the Mpanda Kati lawmaker, Sebastian Kapufi, who said for a long time the country has not initiated the approach.

The Makete Member of Parliament Festo Sanga (CCM) said the Royal Tour film will make Tanzania known to the world, insisting on the need for the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Sports to put in place a good environment for visitors to enjoy their stay in country's attractive sites.

"The Private sector should be fully involved in our tourism marketing strategies, there are a number of stakeholders, who could help in promoting the sector," said Sanga.

For his part, the Hai MP (CCM) Saasisha Mafuwe said outputs of the Royal Tour documentary will be seen in the country's economic growth, since tourism has great contributions in the national income.

"It's a responsibility of all Tanzanians to support this great effort that is meant to improve the sector, " he said.

Adding; "The government is also investing in creating a favorable environment for tourists, this will definitely add impact to the growth of the tourism sector and national income".

He also suggested the need for opening another gate for climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Hai district as part of preparations to receive more tourists to the region.

In a separate occasion, an economist-cum-banker, Dr. Hildebrand Shayo, also commented upon the launch, saying it will bring in economic benefits to Tanzania.

"Tanzanian tour operators and hotel service providers from now onwards should be on the lookout for opportunities ... after launching of the Royal Tour this should be their main mission," Dr Shao advised.

He further argued that President Samia has done her part in unlocking Tanzania's destinations believed to have attracted millions of viewers across the world including those 400 views at the Guggenheim Museum in Manhattan, New York.

As the country's tourism is still recovering following effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, stakeholders are optimistic that the just launched Royal Tour documentary would enliven and bring the sector back to normal.

Following the launching of the film by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, some tourism stakeholders said the programme has opened a new page for the world to get to know Tanzania better.

Speaking to 'Daily News' in Moshi, the stakeholders said that in addition to increasing the number of tourists in the country, the film will also be a guide for the world to know other resources available in Tanzania, and thus expand the scope of Tanzania's international business sector.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Travel Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Zara Travel Agency's Human Resource Manager Mr Benard Sahini said the launching was timely at the time, when the world began to heal from the economic wounds caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Covid-19 affected many businesses impacting also the well-beings of many people worldwide, so this launching has come at an opportune time when the economies of many nations have already begun to open up," he said.

He added, "The launching of this film will also be a catalyst for Tanzania and its tourism stakeholders to compete in tourism related commercial competition especially, when considering the fact that there are others including our neighbours, who address some of the tourist attractions found only in Tanzania that they are found in their nations".

For his part, Mr Amos Lufumbilo, a Moshi based tourism stakeholder, said the launching was a major development for the tourism industry, especially considering the fact that it took place in the United States, which has a large population that loves to travel and tour the world.