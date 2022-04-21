Tanzanian Students Learning Chinese Language Reach 20,000

CHINESE Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Chen Mingjian has said that the deepening bilateral relationship between Tanzania and China has seen an increase in number of Tanzanian students leaning Chinese language.

She said that currently, there are around 20,000 Tanzanian students learning the language

The envoy said that apart from short term leaners of the language, currently, the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) and the University of Dodoma (UDOM) are offering bachelor's degrees in Chinese language, which is another momentous steps registered.

"With deepening cooperation between Tanzania and China in trade, economy and people to people exchange the demand for Chinese language talents have grown, and now there are approximately 20,000 students learning Chinese language in Tanzania," Ambassador Chen said in Dar es Salaam yesterday, during an event to commemorate the UN Chinese Language day.

She encouraged more Tanzanian students, especially those with the plan of grabbing studying opportunities in China in the future, to learn the language, saying that those were fruits of robust China - Tanzania cooperation in education and other related sectors.

"We look forward to seeing more aspiring young Tanzanians to learn and master Chinese language in lane with today's theme which is 'to learn Chinese language and jointly build the brighter future for Tanzania and China'," Ms Chen insisted.

For his part, Deputy Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Engineer Kundo Mathew, hailed Chinese investments and cultural interactions in the country, where he said there was a great opportunity for Tanzanian youth.

The deputy minister said that China was a speedy developing country, with all needed in fourth industrial revolution; therefore, it was important for Tanzanian youths to interact and learn Chinese language.

"Many people from difficult countries globally are striving to learn Chinese language, as a way of catching up with the pace of development milestone attained by china. I encourage young Tanzanians learning Chinese language to study hard, try to grab study opportunities arising in China and come back to serve your country in real capabilities," he said.

UN Chinese Language Day is commemorated every April 20th, and in a commemoration that took place a day before, dozens of Tanzanian students who studied Chinese language showcased their knowledge. They also participated in different challenge games such as listening, reading, singing, guessing and writing.