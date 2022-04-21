Tanzania: TBC Tasked to Safeguard National Values

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Tuesday issued seven directives to the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC), the most crucial of which, was to prepare a content that satisfies the needs and aspirations of the entire Tanzanian community.

He issued the directives in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, where he launched TBC2 studios and TBC1's morning show, Jambo Tanzania.

Reading a speech on his behalf, Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Nape Nnauye, said the content should focus on strengthening the Union, promoting patriotism, preserving Tanzanian traditions and customs, promoting the Kiswahili language, and protecting the nation's independence and values.

"Make good use of a new system that meets the requirements of time by enhancing the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) to reach more youth in the country, who are conversant with the latest technologies invented each day," he said.

He also mentioned improving the creativity of news gathering and distribution, as well as other radio and television programmes.

Mr Majaliwa said TBC should also create a content that will unite Tanzanians, promote patriotism, protect freedom and create a working environment, especially for young people.

"Help young people realise their role in safeguarding national values, especially in ICT transformation, where there has been widespread fake news," he noted.

The National Broadcaster was also told to strengthen connections with local and international institutions, to organise concerts and conferences so that TBC can receive programming that will make Tanzanians happy.

Equally, TBC was also instructed by the Premier to establish a sports channel that brings athletes closer together. Another directive was to improve ICT systems, so that the public can have unrestricted access to TBC material.

On his part, Mr Nnauye said TBC should consider having a news bulletin in English, to reach out to the international community.

Good Neighbors Tanzania (GNTZ) built a modern studio building in partnership with TBC, with financial support from SBS and Community Chest Korea.

TBC 2 specialises in youth content, entertainment and sports. TBC 1 specifically for national content and TBC Safari Channel for tourism promotion.

TBC Director-General Ayub Rioba said the Jambo Tanzania programme has been around for a while, but the new version has been improved to meet the needs of its viewers.

"TBC2 had been around for a while as a pay-per-view channel, but we saw a need to keep it free to reach more people with youth content and close the gap that TBC1 had created," he said.

He explained that the building is the result of a visit by a former Korean Ambassador to TBC, where they discussed and offered a proposal that the embassy approved, and the government, through TBC, filed a project paper to the embassy in 2017.

TBC and GNT inked a studio building deal, while TBC and the Korea Radio Promotion Association (RAPA) signed an equipment procurement agreement, according to Dr Rioba.

He further said the total cost of the project was 3.4bn/-, with 726m/- coming from the Tanzanian government. The facility features a studio that can accommodate up to 300 people for varied activities, as well as training rooms and other spaces for a small studio.