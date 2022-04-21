Tanzania: Samia Set to Honour Media Day

Dodoma — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to grace the commemoration of this year's Media Day slated for May 3, in Arusha.

According to Deputy Director of Information Services (HABARI-MAELEZO), Mr Rodney Thadeus, the commemoration will take place at the Arusha International Conference (AIC).

He urged the media fraternity to give the event a desired weight.

"For President Samia to honour the Day it shows her support and it's a milestone in the media industry," Mr Thadeus said.

He said since President Samia assumed the highest office, she has been demonstrating her determination to ensure that media operates in friendly environment.

The decision to invite the Head of State to grace the Media Day event in Arusha came after plea from the media stakeholders, who wanted her be the guest of honour.

"It's very rare for the President to attend this kind of event. We (media practitioners) must take this event very positively, it's our day; and we thank Her Excellence for accepting our invitation," Mr Thadeus emphasized.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director asked the media stakeholders to accord cooperation to the organizing committee to make the forthcoming event meet the targets.

During the event, the Ministry will give 12 awards, with the top one dubbed 'Tanzanite' to be awarded to journalists or government institution with outstanding contributions to the development of media industry for the past one year.

Awards will also go to best journalists in Sports & Entertainment, Mining, Tourism and Investment, Technology, digital media, sustainable development as well as best upcoming journalist and female journalist.

On other hand, community award will be given to recognize a journalist who dedicated himself or herself to gender, environmental issues, climate change, and poverty.

Moreover, there will be an award to recognize media owner(s), who had significant contribution to the country's development by initiating various media campaigns that brought positive changes in the society.

Procedures on how to participate in the competition will be communicated later on.

Several activities, including exhibiting journalism-related works and forums, will accompany the event.

Mr Thadeus assured that this year's commemoration will acquire international standards.

The event is expected to attract, among others, local and foreign media stakeholders from countries like Comoro, Madagascar, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Burundi and DR Congo.