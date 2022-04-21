Tanzania: TCB Wins First 'Skilling Tanzania' Top Award

THE National Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NACTVET) (NACTVET) and the Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE) have named Tanzania Commercial Bank (TCB) the leader and champion of advancing human capital development in the country.

The lender was bestowed with the accolade of the first national award to recognise employers who support skills development in the country in an event that was held in Dar es Salaam, recently.

TCB emerged top among the 20 employers who were picked for the prestigious award due to its dedication and commitment to bridging the youth employability skills gap in the labour market.

The country's oldest bank lso won the top prize for its readiness to offer work-based training opportunities, which human resources experts say are valuable pathways for improving the transition from school to work.

Speaking after receiving the overall winner award, an upbeat Mr Sabasaba Moshingi, the Chief Executive Officer of TCB, said they deservedly won the top award since the bank was doing a lot in nurturing and developing a skilled local labour force.

He said the many opportunities TCB offers the country's youth in apprenticeships, internships and field training programmes are worth the recognition.

"Let me share some of the things that we have been doing that must have convincingly made the judges pick us as the overall winner of supporting skills development in Tanzania," said Mr Moshingi noted.

"Firstly, TCB strongly believes in offering students and graduates opportunities for practical field training where demand is huge, especially at the university level and not many employers are readily available for that," he pointed out.

"In 2021, we hosted 1,001 students but compare that with our total workforce of 1,100 people to get a glimpse of how committed we are in nurturing young talents and developing skills," he added.

Mr Moshingi said by working closely with the Tanzania Employment Services Agency it was also able to host 25 internship students whereas, in the realm of apprenticeship, TCB managed to accommodate 36 young men and women last year.

He commended the organisers of the awards for the noble idea of recognizing the role of employers in imparting practical skills to students and graduates.

He said TCB is fully aware of the youth unemployment challenge in the country therefore it is ready to support the efforts of the government in readying them to enter the labour market prepared to meet the demands of employers.

Speaking before awarding the 2022 skilling Tanzania winners, the Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Professor Adolf Mkenda, said the event was a big day for human capital development in the country.

He said the government will support the organisers of the awards to make the recognition an annual event as part of the Sixth Phase Government's endeavour to transform technical and vocational education.

"On behalf of Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa who I am representing here today, let me inform employers that the government recognizes and appreciates what you are doing in skilled labour development. Without a skilled workforce, real development is next to impossible," Prof Mkenda pointed out.

On her part, the Executive Director of ATE, Ms Suzanne Ndomba-Doran, urged the authorities to further reduce the skills development levy from the current level of four per cent.

"These awards recognise not only employers who contribute to the skills development levy but also those who contribute to workplace skills development opportunities through apprenticeship and internship programmes," she noted.

The Executive Secretary of NACTVET, Dr Adolf Rutayuga, said the 250 employers attending the dinner gala signified support they accord the government's skills development agenda.

He said they will be awarded annually for that as the government strives to address one of the major hiccups that have handicapped national building efforts for many years.

Shortage of skilled labour is one of the factors pointed at for dwarfing the competitiveness of the national economy and hampering the ease of doing business in Tanzania.